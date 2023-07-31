Trump says he expects to be indicted in election probe 'any day now'

Ex-US President Donald Trump said Monday that he expects to be indicted by a federal grand jury "any day now" on charges related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump said the indictment "pertaining to my "PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY Speech, will be coming out any day now, as yet another attempt to cover up all of the bad news about bribes, payoffs, and extortion, coming from the Biden 'camp.'"

"This seems to be the way they do it. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!" he said on Truth Social.

Trump has insisted that the case, as well as separate charges related to special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the unlawful retention of classified documents, are politically-motivated. Smith has defended the integrity of his investigations, maintaining all US citizens are treated equally under the law.

The grand jury weighing whether or not to indict Trump on charges related to his attempts to retain power is slated to reconvene Tuesday. Trump's attorneys met Thursday with Smith's office to discuss the case.

The former president said his lawyers explained "in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country."

"No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!" he said on Truth Social, appearing to rebut media reports that suggested his attorneys were informed that Trump would be indicted.

Trump said July 18 that he received a letter from officials in Smith's office that told him he has "4 days" to present himself to the grand jury investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, which he said, "almost always means an Arrest and Indictment."