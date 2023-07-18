New York City appoints its 1st Latino police commissioner

New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday appointed Edward Caban as the city's first Latino police commissioner.

"We knew we had to get it right. We knew we had to appoint the right person. And I saw in Eddie, long ago, the possibilities. I knew that there was something special about Edward Caban," said Adams at a press briefing.

Caban was raised in the Bronx as the son of a Puerto Rican transit police detective.

He had been serving as acting commissioner since New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell resigned from the post last month.

Caban was sworn in by Adams.

"I am humbled to be on your team, to have your trust and support, and to lead the greatest police department on the globe," said Caban.

Adams praised Caban, saying he played an "instrumental" role in reducing crime across the city during the past 18 months.

"Commissioner Caban has had a strong hand in this historic achievement and will continue this legacy of success going forward," Adams said.











