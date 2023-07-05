White House cocaine discovery confirmed by Secret Service

The US Secret Service confarmed to Fox News that the substance discovered in the White House on Sunday has been identified as cocaine.

After a member of the Secret Service found the substance in the West Wing, the building was evacuated, and emergency protocols were initiated. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Secret Service confirmed that the subsequent test on the substance yielded positive results for cocaine.

During the time of the incident, President Biden was present at Camp David, along with his son Hunter, who has publicly acknowledged his past struggles with crack cocaine addiction.

The investigation to determine the individual responsible for bringing the illicit drug into the White House is currently ongoing. Notably, the cocaine was found in an area of the West Wing utilized by both staff and guests.

In response to the discovery, a Hazmat team was dispatched to the location at 18th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, prompting road closures by the Secret Service in the vicinity of the White House.

Previously, the U.S. Secret Service had informed Fox News Digital that the closure of the White House complex on Sunday evening was a precautionary measure, as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division were investigating an unidentified item found within a work area.

The situation was swiftly determined to be non-hazardous by the DC Fire Department











.