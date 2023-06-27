REPUBLICAN 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE FLUBS: WHATS A UYGHUR?

Republican presidential candidate Francis Suarez appeared Tuesday to make a major gaffe during a radio interview focused on national security when he did not know the Uyghur people.

Suarez was asked on the Hugh Hewitt Show, "Will you be talking about the Uyghurs in your campaign?"

"The what?" he responded, according to a transcript of the broadcast.

"The Uyghurs," responded Hewitt.

"What's a Uyghur?" said Suarez, prompting Hewitt to respond, "You've got to get smart on that."

Uyghurs are seldom known in American society, but candidates running for America's highest office are generally versed to some degree on foreign policy.

At least 1 million Uyghurs, a Turkic Muslim minority in China, are estimated to be kept against their will in what Beijing calls "vocational training centers." But critics say the facilities are meant for indoctrination, abuse, and torture.

The US has accused China of committing genocide and crimes against humanity for its actions against its Uyghur minority. Beijing has denied any wrongdoing, calling the allegations "lies and (a) political virus."