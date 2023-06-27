Ukraine claims new Bakhmut push amid chaos of Wagner uprising

The surprise march on Moscow by rebellious Wagner mercenaries at the weekend gave the Ukrainian military a valuable offensive opportunity near the eastern city of Bakhmut, according to a senior government official.



"The attacks on the Bakhmut section are continuing for the fourth day," Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar wrote on Telegram on Tuesday. Every day, progress had been made "along the flanks."



However, Ukrainian forces have not yet penetrated the city itself, which is occupied by Russian troops. The Russians are now using the fortifications previously built by the Ukrainians, Malyar added: "Therefore, greater efforts and patience are needed for the liberation of these areas."



Bakhmut, located in the country's eastern Donetsk region, was largely captured in months of fighting by units of the Wagner private military company headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin.



The force, which numbered tens of thousands of men before the bloody Bakhmut campaign, is equipped with tanks and artillery and was until recently fighting alongside the regular Russian army.



However, a long-simmering power struggle between Prigozhin and the Russian military leadership around Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu escalated to the point of open mutiny by Wagner.



On Saturday, Prigozhin occupied the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and then began a rapid motorized advance on Moscow.



However, when only around 200 kilometres from the Russian capital, he called off the action and ordered his troops back to their bases following negotiations with the Russian leadership.