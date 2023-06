US Senate confirms first female Muslim federal judge

The US Senate confirmed along party lines on Thursday Nusrat Jahan Choudhury to serve as the first Muslim woman and the first Bangladeshi American to serve as a federal judge.

The Senate narrowly approved Choudhury's nomination in a 50-49 vote with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin siding with all Republicans in voting in opposition. She will now be a US District Judge for the Eastern District of New York.

Choudhury previously served as a legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) rights group after serving as Deputy Director the ACLU's Racial Justice Program. A brief biography posted on the ACLU's website says she has led efforts to combat racial profiling, and the targeting of people of color for surveillance.

She graduated from Columbia University, Princeton University, and Yale Law School.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed Choudhury's confirmation, saying he was proud to recommend her to President Joe Biden.

"She makes history as the first Bangladeshi American and first Muslim American woman to serve as a federal judge," he wrote on Twitter.

The ACLU also tweeted its congratulations, saying "Nusrat is a trailblazing civil rights lawyer and her confirmation will be an asset to our nation's legal system."

Manchin, the sole Democrat to oppose her nomination, said in a statement issued on Wednesday that "some of Ms. Choudhury's previous statements call into question her ability to be unbiased towards the work of our brave law enforcement."

"As a staunch supporter of our men and women in uniform, I opposed Ms. Choudhury's nomination," he said.