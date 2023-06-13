THEYRE AFTER ME TO HIDE BIDENS CORRUPTION: TRUMP

Donald Trump said that the culprit behind the fact that this Tuesday he will become the first former president to be accused of criminal offenses, is the current president Joe Biden.

The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, who will be tried tomorrow in Miami for 37 criminal charges related to the classified documents found in his Florida home, said this Monday that with Joe Biden in the Presidency there is a "regression" of democracy and a "double standard" justice system.

Trump answered questions asked by the journalist Carinés Moncada, from the Spanish-language media group Americano Media, of a conservative tendency, who interviewed him live by telephone, after his arrival in Miami for tomorrow's appointment with justice.

In the interview, Trump once again pointed out that the culprit behind the fact that this Tuesday he is going to become the first president or former president to be accused of criminal offenses before federal justice is the current president, the Democrat Biden.

"They persecute me to hide Biden's corruption," he stressed.

During the interview, he denied having committed the crimes with which he was charged and accused Biden of having turned "the Department of Justice into a weapon to try to win an election (the one in 2024) in which he is far behind."

In addition, he reiterated that if he had been in the White House, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would not have escalated nor would he have allowed China to laugh at the United States as in his opinion the Asian giant is doing now.

"It is so crazy what is happening, but they are laughing. They do not respect Biden. They do not respect our leadership and they no longer respect our country," he stressed.