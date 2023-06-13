Erdoğan, Aliyev meet in Baku for talks

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan with an official ceremony in the capital Baku.

Erdoğan on Monday arrived in Azerbaijan after his visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as part of his first foreign tour after the May 28 reelection.

The leaders will discuss steps to further advance bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries and exchange views on regional and international developments.

Ahead of a meeting between delegations, Erdogan said Türkiye is ready to open its consulate general in Shusha at any time.

"If our Consulate General in Shusha can be opened, it will be a different message to the whole world, especially Armenia," he added.

For his part, Aliyev said the unity and brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is the factor of stability, development and security.

"I am sure that our friendship and brotherhood will be at a high level as always in the coming years," he added.

Ahead of the meeting, Erdogan paid homage visits to the grave of former Azerbaijani President Haydar Aliyev and cemeteries for Turkish and Azerbaijani people killed during wars.

Later on Tuesday, Erdogan is also expected to visit the Air Command Center of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.