Militia leader gets 18 years in prison over US Capitol attack

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, was dealt an 18 year prison sentence Thursday for seditious conspiracy in the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, the toughest penalty given yet over the January 6 assault.

"You present an ongoing threat and a peril to this country," said Judge Amit Mehta in pronouncing the sentence, after Rhodes declared he was a "political prisoner."