US House Jan. 6 committee withdraws its subpoena of Trump

The US House committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots withdrew its subpoena of former President Donald Trump, according to reports on Wednesday.

"In light of the imminent end of our investigation, the Select Committee can no longer pursue the specific information covered by the subpoena," CNN quoted Mississippi Democrat and Chairman Bennie Thompson's letter to Trump's attorney.

"Therefore, through this letter, I hereby formally withdraw the subpoena issued to former President Trump, and notify you that he is no longer obligated to comply or produce records in response to said subpoena."

The letter came as the House committee is set to conclude its work before the next Congress convenes on Jan. 3.

Trump took to his social media network Truth Social to react to the recent move, saying: "In any event, the Subpoena is DEAD!"

"They probably did so because they knew I did nothing wrong, or they were about to lose in Court," he said. "Perhaps the FBI's involvement in RIGGING the Election played into their decision."

The committee unanimously voted 9-0 on Oct. 13 to subpoena Trump for his testimony, and to have him produce requested documents.

Last month, Trump filed a federal lawsuit in the state of Florida to block the subpoena, which his attorneys said intrudes on executive privilege still guaranteed to him in the Constitution even though he left office nearly two years ago.



