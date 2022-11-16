News U.S. Politics Trump announces he will run for president again in 2024

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022. (AFP)

Former U.S. president Donald Trump officially announced another White House bid for 2024 on Tuesday evening, following a week-long build-up to what he had said would be a major announcement.



"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump said, speaking at his Mar-a-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.



Trump had hinted at another bid for the White House last week amid the country's midterm elections, stoking speculation that he is headed for a rematch against U.S. President Joe Biden, in 2024.



Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Biden and left the White House after one term. The Republican continues to spread his entirely baseless claims that the Biden's election victory was "stolen."



"Two years ago we were a great nation and soon we will be a great nation again," Trump said.



Biden, who has not formally announced whether he will seek re-election in 2024, tweeted from his personal account during the announcement that "Donald Trump failed America" during his tenure.



The message was accompanied by a short clip accusing Trump of "attacking health care" and "coddling extremists," among other things.



Before running for the highest office, Trump will have to secure the Republican nomination, where he looks set to be on a collision course with his biggest intra-party rival, Ron DeSantis.



DeSantis, a hardliner with Trump-like positions but without the political and legal baggage of his party colleague, was re-elected Florida governor in a landslide last week. His walloping win over the Democratic candidate in the state that has outsized influence in U.S. politics was seen as a signal of his popularity.



According to some critics, DeSantis is more dangerous than Trump because he is seen as more strategic, more thoughtful and smarter.



Biden's Democrats maintained control of the U.S. Senate after winning a decisive race in the state of Nevada and defying predictions of a would-be "red wave" of Republican votes in last week's midterms.



Republicans meanwhile were on track to retake the 435-seat House of Representatives, but by smaller-than-expected numbers than experts had forecast.



Democrats are so far projected to have won 206 seats and Republicans 217 - both still short of the 218 needed for a majority, according to CNN projections.



If the Democrats lose their majority in the House, Republicans are able to block Democratic bills until the next presidential election in November 2024.



The failure of Republicans to deliver the promised "red wave" despite voters enduring inflation and rising fuel prices under Biden is being taken as a loss for Trump, who held rally after rally and campaigned for a variety of candidates.





























