US astronauts vote from space for midterm elections

As Americans go to polls for midterm elections in the United States, NASA astronauts have also voted from space.

NASA astronaut Josh Cassada posted on Twitter on Tuesday about the elections, sharing a photo of the voting booth they used to vote.

"I've voted my entire adult life, but this year's voting booth definitely takes the cake," Cassada said.

"So thankful to everyone – especially Democracy – for allowing me to remain part of this essential process this year."