Twitter takes action against Florida Republican Luis Miguel after threats against FBI

Twitter on Friday took action against a Florida Republican seeking election to the state's legislature after he called for legalizing violence against federal agents, including the FBI.

"Under my plan, all Floridians will be able to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF, and all other federal troops on sight," Luis Miguel said, according to screenshots of a tweet that has since been taken down along with his account. "Let freedom ring."

Twitter did not immediately have comment on Miguel's suspension and whether it was temporary, but the candidate told the Florida Politics website that the suspension is "permanent." He further said he stands by his violent proposal, justifying it because, he said, the IRS has been "weaponized by dissident forces."

Miguel describes himself as a "Christian patriot" and "proud Christian nationalist" running for office in Florida's District 20. He said last week on his still operational Instagram account that, if elected, he would introduce legislation targeting federal authorities to "stop the witch hunts and arrest all these commie feds."

The "witch hunt" rhetoric has long been touted by former President Donald Trump to describe the various legal and legislative investigations he has faced since assuming office.

Miguel also posted repeatedly on Instagram about gun rights, saying in one "they won't get our AR-15s!!" and appealed in another for Florida to make abortion a "capital crime."