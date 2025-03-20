Millions of liras seized in Istanbul Municipality corruption case

Millions of Turkish liras were seized from the addresses of two key figures detained as part of the corruption and terror investigations into the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, according to state prosecutors in the Turkish metropolis.

Investigations by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office into Istanbul Municipality Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and 99 other suspects continue as they are charged with leading a criminal organization, being a member of a criminal organization, extortion, bribery, aggravated fraud, unlawful seizure of personal data, and conspiring to rig bids.

Seven suspects, including Imamoglu, Istanbul Municipality Deputy Secretary General Mahir Polat, and Sisli district Mayor Resul Emrah Sahan, are also charged with aiding the terrorist group PKK.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.

Police teams seized millions of liras during searches at the addresses of detained suspects Ali Nuhoglu and Emrah Bagdatli. The latter presented himself as an advisor to Murat Ongun, an aide to Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu as well as the chairman of Medya Inc., a company owned by the Istanbul Municipality.

Police recorded footage of the seizure of the money during searches of the two suspects' addresses.

- Bagdatli went abroad 2 weeks before searches

Nuhoglu was caught by the police with 40 million liras (over $1 million) in his house, while Bagdatli was found to have traveled abroad two weeks before the searches took place.

Authorities determined that in 2022-2024, Bagdatli secured over 60 contracts through Medya Inc. alone, using companies registered under his name.

Furthermore, Bagdatli was found to have received many contracts from KIPTAS and Kultur Inc.-two other Istanbul Municipality companies-as well as founded an advertising company on behalf of some 35 people working with him and received contracts, and that many of these companies were at the same addresses and made price bids for the same contracts.