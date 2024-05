Turkish court sentences ex-HDP leader Demirtaş to 42 years in prison for his role in 2014 unrest

A Turkish court on Thursday sentenced an ex-leader of the oppositionto 42 years in prison for his role in deadly 2014 protests that erupted asterror group overran the Syrian town of Kobane.

Already jailed since 2016, Selahattin Demirtaş was convicted for dozens of crimes including undermining state unity and the country's integrity.