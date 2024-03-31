 Contact Us
President Erdoğan calls for protecting ballot boxes

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday stated that the voting process for the local administration general elections ended as of 17.00 and called for protecting the ballot boxes until the last vote is counted and the results are finalized.

Agencies and A News TURKISH POLITICS
Published March 31,2024
This handout photograph taken and released by Turkish Presidency Press Office on March 31, 2024, shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (C) and his wife Emine Erdoğan (L) casting their ballots in Istanbul. (AFP Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared a post on his social media account regarding the March 31 local administration general elections on Sunday. In his post, Erdoğan used the following statements:

"Dear comrades and fellow travelers. As of 17.00, the voting process has ended throughout the country. Now it is time to protect the ballot boxes and the votes. I kindly request all my brothers and sisters not to leave the ballot boxes they are responsible for until the last vote is counted and the results are finalized, and to stand by the will of the people until the end."