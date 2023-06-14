Erdoğan plays down expectations of Sweden joining NATO at July summit, says Türkiye at same distance from both East and West

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday rebuffed growing international pressure on Ankara to ratify Sweden's NATO membership bid before the Western defence alliance meets in July.

"This NATO summit will be held in Vilnius. God willing, I will attend if there's nothing extraordinary. Sweden has expectations. It doesn't mean that we will comply with them," Erdoğan said in remarks released by his office.

Türkiye is at the same distance from both East and West, President Erdoğan also said, adding: "Our concern is to be together with all countries in the world with the same understanding."

He also talked about the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, saying that the peace process between both countries will significantly contribute to the normalization of Ankara's relations with Armenia.

Armenian Premier Pashinyan's attendance at the inauguration ceremony in Türkiye was an important step as he accepted the invitation by overcoming many obstacles, he added.

Erdoğan also said that the opening of Zangezur corridor is an issue with Iran, not with Armenia, adding Tehran's attitude upsets both Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Turkish President Erdoğan also called on Greece to stop armament in Aegean Sea, saying: "We seek to reduce hostilities, not increase them."

On possible talks on Cyprus, Turkish president says new Greek Cypriot gov't in "more peaceful atmosphere," but they need to recognize Northern Cyprus' sovereign rights.