TÜRKIYES AK PARTY NOMINATES ISTANBUL LAWMAKER NUMAN KURTULMUŞ FOR PARLIAMENT SPEAKER

Türkiye's Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Monday nominated Istanbul lawmaker Numan Kurtulmuş for the post of parliament speaker.

Kurtulmuş was nominated with the joint signatures of AK Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) lawmakers ahead of the election to be held on Wednesday in parliament's General Assembly.

AK Party Group Chairman Abdullah Güler and MHP Group Deputy Chairman Erkan Akçay submitted the application for Kurtulmuş's candidacy to Ali Kumbuzoglu, parliament's general secretary.

Nominations for parliament speaker in the legislature's new term opened on Saturday, and applications will continue until Tuesday, midnight.