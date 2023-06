Türkiye names new head of defense industry agency

Türkiye has named Haluk Gorgun the new head of the country's Defense Industries Presidency, the Communications Directorate said late Monday.

Gorgun, 50, had been CEO of leading Turkish defense firm Aselsan since April 2018.

Gorgun earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at Türkiye's Yildiz Teknik University and a doctorate from the US-based Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

He became a professor in 2013.

Ismail Demir, his predecessor, had headed the presidency since July 2018.