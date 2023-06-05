 Contact Us

Expansion of oil and natural gas well drilling expected in Türkiye's Black Sea region

Under the leadership of Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources in Türkiye is determined to achieve complete energy independence. Türkiye will take decisive actions towards this goal, with ongoing projects like the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant and Filyos Natural Gas Processing Facility advancing uninterruptedly. Furthermore, there will be an acceleration in both onshore and offshore oil and natural gas exploration activities.

Türkiye's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, under the leadership of Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, is committed to advancing the country's energy sector towards complete independence.
