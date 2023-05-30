Former Greek Premier Mitsotakis congratulates Turkish President Erdogan on reelection win

Former Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his reelection as Türkiye's president.

Mitsotakis, the chairman of Greece's New Democracy party, expressed his wishes for the election results to benefit the Turkish people over the phone, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

On Sunday, Türkiye went to the polls for a presidential runoff election after no candidate secured over 50% needed for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.

Erdogan won the race with more than 52% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu got over 47.8%, according to unofficial results.