Erdoğan: Our hearts and arms are open to all members of nation
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his anticipation, stating, "We look forward to your presence in making May 28 a new beginning. We warmly welcome all members of our nation with open hearts and open arms." This statement conveys the president's invitation for unity and participation in a significant event on May 28, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the occasion.
Published May 26,2023
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conveyed a message through a post shared on his official social media account, addressing the significance of May 27 and May 29 in Turkish democracy and history.
The post stated, "May 27 represents a painful juncture in our democracy, while May 29 commemorates a momentous victory with the conquest of Istanbul. As a nation, we aim to transform May 28, which falls between these two dates, into a celebration where we learn from our past hardships and take pride in our triumphs."
In his statement, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the government's commitment to fulfilling its promises, citing their contributions to the lives of 85 million citizens and their extensive projects spanning all 81 provinces.
He expressed confidence in the nation's collective pursuit of the "Turkish Century" on May 28, emphasizing the ongoing journey towards a strong and prosperous Türkiye.
Concluding his message, Erdoğan urged all citizens who prioritize their country and nation to join him in opening the doors to a new era for Türkiye.
He emphasized the importance of unity, togetherness, and everlasting brotherhood among the 85 million citizens.
The President expressed his wish for every individual, regardless of their background, beliefs, sects, creeds, or political preferences, to partake in this noble journey.
He extended his desire for May 28 to mark a fresh start, inviting everyone to be a part of the transformation and assuring them that his heart and arms are open to all members of the nation.