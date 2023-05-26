News Turkish Politics Erdoğan: Our hearts and arms are open to all members of nation

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his anticipation, stating, "We look forward to your presence in making May 28 a new beginning. We warmly welcome all members of our nation with open hearts and open arms." This statement conveys the president's invitation for unity and participation in a significant event on May 28, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the occasion.

