Erdoğan slams rival Kılıçdaroğlu for escalating xenophobic rhetoric

In his response, President Erdoğan criticized the xenophobic rhetoric used by the 8-party opposition bloc's presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu , highlighting his concerns regarding the negative portrayal of refugees and foreign investors.



Erdoğan expressed dismay at the idea of distorting facts and undermining the efforts made by Türkiye in relation to these issues.

The President emphasized that Türkiye has actively engaged in humanitarian efforts, particularly in northern Syria, where infrastructure projects, including the construction of briquette houses, have been undertaken in collaboration with both the state and non-governmental organizations.



He also mentioned ongoing initiatives, supported by Qatar, to construct houses in Syria capable of accommodating one million refugees, further illustrating Türkiye's commitment to addressing the refugee crisis.

Erdoğan further stressed that Türkiye's approach towards Syrian refugees has been based on voluntary resettlement, rather than forcefully expelling or deceiving them.



He highlighted that Türkiye aims to provide infrastructure and support for Syrians to make their own decisions regarding their future, similar to how Germany, France, and the United States invite refugees to their countries.



The President emphasized that these efforts are rooted in humanitarian principles, conscientiousness, and the Islamic values that guide Türkiye's actions.

The President's remarks indicate a desire to counteract negative narratives and emphasize the compassionate and inclusive nature of Türkiye's approach towards refugees and foreign investors. By emphasizing the Islamic aspect, Erdoğan seeks to emphasize the values of compassion and humanity within the context of Türkiye's actions.



