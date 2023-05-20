Foreign Policy: Washington has no choice but to cooperate and work with Erdoğan

The upcoming second round of the presidential election
in Türkiye has garnered significant attention from around the globe. Media outlets, previously engaged in extensive coverage of the 6-party coalition and its candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu
, have now shifted their focus towards the presidential runoff following the Kılıçdaroğlu-led bloc's defeat. This change in narrative reflects the evolving dynamics and growing anticipation surrounding the upcoming elections.
Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
's recent victory
at the ballot boxes has prompted extensive analysis and commentary. Notably, the US Foreign Policy
magazine has made noteworthy statements regarding Türkiye's political landscape.
In a shift from previous narratives that often criticized Turkish democracy
through sensational headlines and covers, the Western media
is now acknowledging the emergence of a new era in Türkiye. This change in perspective highlights the evolving dynamics and the recognition of Türkiye's evolving political landscape by influential publications.
The analysis titled "What do the Turkish elections
mean for the world?" published in Foreign Policy
featured striking statements regarding the recent Turkish elections.
The analysis highlighted President Erdoğan's significant victory
in the first round of the elections, as noted by the writers of Foreign Policy
. This strong electoral outcome
was a focal point of the analysis, reflecting the political landscape and its potential implications beyond Türkiye's borders. The statements presented in the analysis shed light on the broader significance of the Turkish elections in the global context.
In a notable statement, Foreign Policy
underlined that the prevailing assumption of President Erdoğan's potential loss in the elections was proven wrong. The analysis acknowledged that the majority of voters supported President Erdoğan, demonstrating his victory at the polls.
Additionally, Foreign Policy
highlighted the fact that only two candidates remained for the second round of elections
. They pointed out that the votes of the candidates who had withdrawn from the race were effectively transferred to President Erdoğan, potentially contributing to his strong position in the electoral process.
Foreign Policy
stated that the United States
should brace itself for five more years of Türkiye under President Erdoğan's leadership. The analysis suggested that the election result could be seen as "displeasing" for NATO.
The article highlighted that Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu
, the opposing candidate, had previously pledged "unconditional loyalty to NATO." In contrast, President Erdoğan's clear stance on certain issues, particularly in relation to Sweden, was deemed unfavourable for the United States
and NATO
. The analysis shed light on the potential implications of President Erdoğan's continued leadership on Türkiye's foreign relations, particularly within the context of NATO.
Foreign Policy argued that President Erdoğan's victory would pose challenges for the Biden administration
. The article suggested that Erdoğan who remained firm against Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu
's pro-Western and foreign-dependent policy promises could potentially cause headaches for the United States and NATO.
The analysis emphasized that despite the difficulties, Washington had no choice but to cooperate and work with President Erdoğan due to Türkiye's critical role
as a NATO ally
. This recognition of Türkiye's significance within the NATO alliance highlighted the complex dynamics at play and the need for strategic engagement between the United States
and Erdoğan's administration, despite potential differences and challenges.
The article highlighted Türkiye
's significant role as a major influential power in the Black Sea region
, emphasizing its substantial influence and potential for mediation, particularly in its relations with Russia.
Foreign Policy underscored the message that "The USA
needs Türkiye's friendship
." It also suggested that the United States
should acknowledge and accept Türkiye
's independent stance, recognizing the importance of maintaining a strong and cooperative relationship with Türkiye. This recognition of Türkiye's strategic position
and the potential benefits of fostering friendly ties with the country was a key aspect
discussed in the article.