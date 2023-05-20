Erdoğan: We will align ourselves with desires of Turkish people, not West.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed attendees at a gathering organized by multiple hometown associations in the bustling city of Istanbul. In his speech, In his speech, Erdoğan stressed the importance of remaining vigilant and not becoming complacent ahead of the upcoming second round of presidential elections scheduled for May 28.



He emphasized the contrasting approach of the opposition bloc led by the Republican People's Party (CHP), stating that they claimed to align with the wishes of the West. In contrast, Erdoğan emphasized that the People's Alliance, which he represents, is committed to prioritizing the desires and aspirations of the Turkish people, rather than yielding to the preferences of external forces.



"The opposition bloc led by CHP claims they will comply with the wishes of the West. However, the People's Alliance is committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the Turkish people, prioritizing their desires rather than succumbing to external influence," Erdoğan underlined in his speech.



Erdoğan severely criticized the Kılıçdaroğlu-led opposition bloc's stance on Western Influence. Erdoğan highlighted the position of National Alliance presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, noting his willingness to align with Western demands, including supporting sanctions against Russia, Türkiye's primary economic partner.



Erdoğan firmly asserted that his administration prioritizes the interests and desires of Türkiye over complying with Western expectations. Expressing his concerns, he stated, "Why are we waiting for anyone else's approval? 'We will do whatever the West wants.' Pay attention to these words, and observe the mindset and approach behind them. Such an outlook will never find a place within our political ideology."



In his remarks, Erdoğan aimed to draw attention to the differing approaches between his own political stance and that of the opposition, emphasizing his commitment to Türkiye's independent decision-making and the safeguarding of its national interests.









