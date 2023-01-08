Turkish foreign minister begins 5-nation Africa tour

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu began his five-nation Africa tour on Sunday, starting with South Africa.

"We started our South African contacts by visiting the Nurul Hamidiye Mosque, named after Sultan Abdulhamid II, in Cape Town, whose restoration works were undertaken by TIKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency). In cooperation with all our institutions, we protect our cultural heritage all over the world!" Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Later, Cavusoglu visited Tana Baru Cemetery, where the tomb of Ottoman Islamic scholar Abu Bakr Effendi is located.

Addressing the Turkish citizens in Cape Town, Çavuşoğlu said: "Thanks to you, Türkiye-South Africa relations are progressing on solid foundations and the purpose of my visit is to further strengthen the relations between the two countries."

On Monday, Cavusoglu will officially inaugurate the Turkish Consulate General in Cape Town and will hold official meetings in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The minister said while opening a consulate general, Türkiye will protect the heritage of its ancestors and try to provide the best service to its citizens living in Cape Town.

"On the other hand, we will work together to improve our relations with South Africa in the Cape Town region," he added.

The minister said he expects Turkish citizens to take care of each other in South Africa, and continue to fight the terrorist organizations, including the PKK, FETO, and Daesh/ISIS.

Cavusoglu will then visit Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Gabon, and Sao Tome and Principe.

During the visit, all aspects of bilateral relations will be discussed and views will be exchanged on regional issues, as well as on Türkiye's African Partnership Policy.

Developing relations and cooperation with African countries is one of the cornerstones of Ankara's multi-dimensional foreign policy.