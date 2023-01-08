Palestinian factions in Gaza call for ‘uprising’ against Israel

Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip on Sunday called for an "uprising" against Israel amid tension over a Palestinian bid to seek the opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the decades-long Israeli occupation.

"We call for a comprehensive uprising against the Israeli occupation," a coalition of national and Islamic factions in Gaza said in a joint statement.

On Friday, the Israeli government approved five sanctions against the Palestinian Authority (PA) in response to the PA bid to request an ICJ opinion on the nature of the Israeli occupation.

And Sunday, Israel suspended a VIP pass card of Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Maliki as part of the penalties against the PA.

In their statement, the Palestinian factions called on the Ramallah-based PA "to change its policies on the relationship with the occupation."

They also underlined the importance of "mobilization of the Palestinian people to face the upcoming serious challenges."

There was no comment from the Israeli government on the Palestinian statement.