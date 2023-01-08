UKRAINIAN PREMIER SAYS ITS CERTAIN THAT KYIV WILL RECLAIM ALL ITS LANDS

Ukrainian premier says it's certain that Kyiv will reclaim all its lands

The Ukrainian prime minister on Sunday said it is certain that Ukraine will reclaim all of its lands from Russia.

"We don't know when the war will end, but it's certain that we will reclaim all of our land," said Denys Shmyhal in an interview with South Korean news agency Yonhap.

"We're doing everything we can to quickly end the war. For this, the international community must strictly keep sanctions on Russia and strengthen them," he added.

Shmyhal said the Russian air strikes damaged 50% of Ukraine's power grids, adding: "There is not a single power plant that has not been hit by Russian missiles or drones. Russia's goal is to eliminate all of Ukraine's power grids and to force our people to flee by putting psychological pressure on them."

He called on the international community to assist Ukraine through winter and restore electricity as well as road and water networks.

Shmyhal also said Russia's war on Ukraine has turned his country into the "largest mine field in the world," creating 250,000-square-kilometer (96,525-square-mile) mine field in Ukraine.

"It's not only making it difficult for people to travel, but also causing major disruptions in farming, which is one of our main industries," he added.