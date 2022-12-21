Turkish, Senegalese presidents meet in Ankara for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall on Wednesday in the capital Ankara.

The leaders will hold one-on-one talks at the presidential complex, to be followed by a joint news conference.

Erdoğan and Sall will discuss all aspects of the Türkiye-Senegal relations and steps to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Current regional and global issues will also be on the agenda.

Developing relations and cooperation with African countries is one of the cornerstones of Ankara's multi-dimensional foreign policy.

Opened in 1962, the Turkish Embassy in Senegal's capital Dakar is one of the first of Türkiye's diplomatic missions in Africa.