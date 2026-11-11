Zelenskyy to meet US envoys Witkoff, Kushner in Dublin after Russia talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday he would meet US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Dublin on Thursday following their planned talks in Russia.

In a post on US social media platform X, Zelenskyy said negotiations in Abu Dhabi involving Ukrainian, US and Russian representatives had focused on preparations for a new prisoner exchange, security guarantees for Ukraine and broader diplomatic formats involving European partners.

"Next, the American representatives are heading to Russia, and after those talks, we will coordinate our positions once again and determine what next steps are possible. We are meeting with them tomorrow in Dublin," he said.

Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine's priority was to end the war "as soon as possible" through a dignified peace, emphasizing that Europe must be involved at every stage of the diplomatic process.

He also urged Washington to maintain a firm stance and increase pressure on Moscow to end the war, which he said Russia had started.

"It is essential that the United States have a strong position and exert influence on the source of this war-that is Russia-so that Russia ends the war of its own making," he said.





