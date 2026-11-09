Apple to open 5 developer academies, manufacturing academy in Türkiye

Apple on Monday announced a multiyear investment in Türkiye to establish five developer academies, a developer center, and a manufacturing academy, supporting developers, entrepreneurs, and businesses.

The five Apple Developer Academies will open over the next three years, starting in the country's commercial capital Istanbul in 2027, the company said.

They will offer free, nine-month programs covering coding, design, marketing, project management, and artificial intelligence, preparing participants for careers in the app economy.

Apple will also open a Developer Center in Istanbul in 2027, providing workshops, events, and individual appointments with company experts.

A manufacturing academy will follow in the capital Ankara in 2028, offering free training and consulting to small and medium-sized businesses, students, and entrepreneurs.

The facility will be Apple's second manufacturing academy globally and its first outside the US. Training will cover machine learning, predictive maintenance, advanced automation, and robotics.

Apple said the investment aims to strengthen Türkiye's app development ecosystem and help manufacturers adopt AI and smarter production techniques.

The announcement came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Apple Chairman Tim Cook at the presidential complex in Ankara.





