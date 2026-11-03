Türkiye aims to boost agricultural partnership with Africa, trade minister says

Türkiye places great importance on deepening trade and economic relations with African nations on the basis of mutual benefit and trust, positioning agriculture as a priority sector, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Tuesday.

Speaking after attending the Sixth Africa Agriculture and Food Summit in Istanbul, Bolat evaluated the current state of bilateral ties and shared future cooperation goals on social media platform NSosyal.

"With its rich natural resources, young and dynamic population, growing markets and production potential, the African continent stands out as one of the rising centers of the global economy," Bolat said.

"Under our Strategy for Developing Commercial and Economic Relations with Africa for 2025-2029, we position the agricultural sector among our priority areas of cooperation," he added.

Bolat stated that Türkiye aims to combine its expertise in agricultural production, technology, machinery and agro-industry with Africa's production potential to contribute to food security, employment and sustainable development.

"Under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we will continue to strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation with African countries in the coming period," he said.

"We will transform our shared potential into concrete projects and elevate our long-term economic partnership to higher levels," Bolat added.