Turkish foreign minister meets OIC counterparts in Baghdad

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, Iran's Abbas Araghchi, and Iraq's Fuad Hussein in Baghdad on Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan was also received by Iraqi President Nizar Amidi on the sidelines of the 52nd session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Fidan attended the meeting and handed over the chairmanship of the Council of Foreign Ministers to Iraq, the ministry noted.

Fidan also met with Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan, the sources said.

Later in the day, Fidan held separate meetings with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Heibet Halbusi, Popular Mobilization Forces Commission Chairman Falih Fayyad, and Iraqi State Minister and Iraqi Turkmen Front Chairman Mehmet Seman Agaoglu, according to diplomatic sources.

The ministry did not provide further details about the meetings.