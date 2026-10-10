Turkish defense firm ASELSAN unveils GOKALP drone hunter

The GOKALP Counter-UAV System, developed by Turkish defense company ASELSAN, detects threats using radar and electro-optical systems and autonomously eliminates threats posed by hostile drones using interceptor drones.

ASELSAN said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the homegrown GOKALP provides a fully mobile and cost-effective counter-UAV shield with its vehicle-integrated design.

A demonstration of the GOKALP Counter-UAV System, developed by ASELSAN, was conducted at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base.

During the demonstration, a target drone was detected by the AURA radar, and real-time data was transmitted to the GOKALP E1 interceptor drone through the command-and-control software of the DRONEDEF system.

The GOKALP E1 then destroyed the target drone in midair using the hit-to-kill method, striking it directly.

The successful demonstration once again proved the integrated operational capabilities of the system's various components and its interception effectiveness under field conditions.





