Palestinian dead after being shot by Israeli occupiers in northern West Bank

A Palestinian man died Thursday from wounds sustained after being shot by Israeli occupiers during an attack on the town of Yasuf, east of Salfit in the northern occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

IT identified the victim as Mashhour Shaher Mohammed Yassin, 51.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said earlier Thursday that crews treated two gunshot injuries following the attack on the town.

One victim, a man in his 50s, was shot in the abdomen, while another was injured by live-fire shrapnel in the flank, it said.

Jomaa Abdel Fattah, head of the Yasuf village council, told Anadolu that the attack took place on the outskirts of the town, where a new occupier outpost was established months ago.

Abdel Fattah said the attacks are not new and occur almost daily, but the assault Thursday involved a larger number of occupiers who surrounded homes, fired randomly at them and threw stones.

He said one homeowner was shot at when he left his house, and that Israeli army forces were present at the scene and two people were wounded by gunfire.

Clashes broke out after the attack as residents confronted the occupiers, while Israeli army forces arrived and "fiercely opened random fire" at Palestinians, according to Abdel Fattah.

The attack comes amid a rise in violence by Israeli occupiers in the West Bank, alongside tighter military restrictions on Palestinian movement and accelerating illegal settlement expansion.

The Al-Baidar rights organization said Thursday that Israeli occupiers attacked Palestinians in four West Bank cities, including attacks on homes, theft of crops and property, and land leveling.

In the Ramallah area, the organization said occupiers continued leveling land in the Wadi al-Zaytoun area and around the cemetery of Umm Safa village, northwest of Ramallah, to expand an outpost established about two months ago.

It said occupiers have surrounded the home of Mohammad al-Obaiyat for a fifth consecutive day, blocking access to the property.

The house was built in 1973 and is home to 15 people, most of them children, who have been unable to reach their schools. Obaiyat's sick wife has also struggled to reach the hospital, according to the organization.

In Hebron province, the organization said occupiers released livestock onto farmers' land in Khirbet Amunizil in the Masafer Yatta area and around residents' homes in Khirbet al-Kharaba east of al-Samu, threatening crops and property.

In the Mukhal area, west of Jenin province, occupiers reportedly stole olive crops during the harvest season, depriving landowners of their produce and causing losses to farmers.

In Wadi Abu Nujaym, south of Bethlehem province, the organization said occupiers attacked a home amid attacks on residents and their property in the area.

The organization urged human rights and humanitarian bodies to document the attacks, monitor residents' conditions, and work to protect them, their property, and their land.

Occupiers carried out 628 attacks in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, during August, according to data from the Palestinian Wall and Colonization Resistance Commission.