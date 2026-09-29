The world's largest aviation, space and technology festival, TEKNOFEST, will open its doors to visitors Wednesday at Şanlıurfa GAP Airport in Türkiye under the name TEKNOFEST Southeast, with the five-day event expected to feature air shows, technology competitions, exhibitions and educational activities.

The festival, which has welcomed nearly 12 million visitors since its launch, will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 in Şanlıurfa, the southeastern province of Türkiye.

Anadolu is the festival's "Global Communications Partner."

Organized under the leadership of the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry, the T3 Foundation, and Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc. (STM), the festival will cover an area of 191,000 square meters at Şanlıurfa GAP Airport.

AIR SHOWS, EXHIBITIONS AND ACTIVITIES FOR ALL AGES



TEKNOFEST Southeast will bring together activities for visitors of all ages throughout the five-day event.

The festival will feature air shows by Türkiye's leading aviation and defense platforms, including SOLOTÜRK and the Turkish Stars, as well as fighter aircraft.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to see ATAK helicopters, HÜRKUŞ, ANKA, Bayraktar TB2, Bayraktar TB3, and Bayraktar AKINCI, alongside land and naval vehicles.

The program will include concerts, stage performances, exhibitions, educational workshops, simulation areas, a planetarium, science shows, the TEKNOFEST Time Tunnel, displays of domestically developed land, naval and air vehicles, trade fair activities and special first-flight experiences for students.

MORE THAN 1.6M CONTESTANTS APPLIED FROM 99 COUNTRIES



TEKNOFEST Southeast will feature technology competitions aimed at supporting technological development in critical fields, with teams that advance through the preliminary stages receiving financial and other forms of support.

More than 1.6 million contestants and hundreds of thousands of teams applied to the technology competitions held as part of TEKNOFEST Southeast. Of more than 730,000 teams that applied, 2,000 advanced to the finals.

Successful contestants will receive more than 100 million Turkish liras in total support.

Applications to this year's TEKNOFEST Technology Competitions came from 99 countries, including the US, France, China and Japan.

Eleven new categories were added, including 5G, the Artificial Intelligence and Smart Road Safety Competition, the Technological Applications in Combating Addiction Competition and the Electronic Warfare Competition.

FINALS OF 14 TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIONS TO BE HELD IN ŞANLIURFA



The finals of technology competitions in 14 categories will be held in Şanlıurfa as part of TEKNOFEST Southeast.

These include the Technological Applications in Combating Addiction Competition, organized by the Turkish Green Crescent Society; the Blockchain Competition, organized by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK); the Steel Dome Air Defense Systems Competition and Mobile Satellite Terminal Competition, organized by ASELSAN; the Financial Technologies Competition, organized in cooperation with Takasbank and the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye; the HackMasters Southeast Competition, organized by the Cybersecurity Presidency; the International Invention Competition under ISIF, organized by the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office; the Mining Technologies Competition, organized by Turkish Gold Inc.; the Architectural and Visual Design Competition, organized by KUME Foundation; the 3T in Oncology Competition, organized by Cansağlığı; the Agricultural Technologies Competition, organized by Bilişim Vadisi and TUME; the TEKNOFEST Drone Championship and World Drone Cup, organized by STM; and the TEKNOFEST Robolig Competition, organized by the T3 Foundation.

ONLINE REGISTRATION REQUIRED



Admission to TEKNOFEST Southeast is free, but visitors must register online to enter the festival grounds.

Visitor entry and exit will be available between 9 am and 7 pm local time each day. Organizers recommend using public transportation to reach the festival area for faster and easier access.

Further information about TEKNOFEST Southeast and visitor registration is available at www.teknofest.org.