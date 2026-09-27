Breaking Bad tops New York Times list of 21st century’s best TV shows

Breaking Bad, the saga of a former chemistry teacher who is diagnosed with cancer and turns to crime, has been named the best television series of the 21st century in a ranking published by The New York Times.

For the 100 best list, the daily surveyed more than 500 actors, showrunners, writers, craftspeople, executives, and other industry figures, asking each to select up to 10 of the best series that premiered on or after Jan. 1, 2000.

Created by Virginia native Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad follows onetime chemistry teacher Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston, as he enters the illegal drug trade, going from a drug producer to a ruthless kingpin.

The acclaimed drama, which aired for five seasons on cable channel AMC from 2008 to 2013, finished ahead of HBO crime drama The Wire and period drama Mad Men.

Succession, centered on a powerful media dynasty and its internal struggle for control, placed fourth, while British comedy-drama Fleabag was fifth.

THE TOP 10 SERIES WERE:



1. Breaking Bad

2. The Wire

3. Mad Men

4. Succession

5. Fleabag

6. Game of Thrones

7. Veep

8. 30 Rock

9. Curb Your Enthusiasm

10. Atlanta

The Sopranos, widely regarded as one of television's most influential dramas, was not eligible because it premiered in 1999, before the ranking's cutoff date, though it ended in 2007, seven months before the debut of Breaking Bad.