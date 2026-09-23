Turkish first lady meets Kenyan counterpart in New York

Turkish first lady and Chair of the UN Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste Emine Erdogan met Wednesday with Rachel Ruto, wife of Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto.

The meeting between Erdogan and Ruto was held behind closed doors at the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York.

"We met with Mrs. Rachel Ruto, the esteemed wife of the President of Kenya, at the Turkish House. We exchanged views on a wide range of issues, particularly health, the environment, education and family, as well as children's digital safety," the Turkish first lady said in a social media post following the meeting.





