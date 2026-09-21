Türkiye, UK continue work on Eurofighter Typhoon procurement project

Türkiye and the UK are continuing work on the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets as part of efforts to modernize the Turkish Air Force, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

A team of experts from the ministry, the Air Force Command's Aircraft Maintenance Working Group and the General Directorate of Military Factories inspected aircraft maintenance facilities at the Royal Air Force's Coningsby Air Base in the UK from Sept. 15-17, the ministry said on NSosyal platform.

"The work on the Eurofighter Typhoon procurement project being carried out with the United Kingdom continues as part of the modernization efforts of our Air Force," the ministry said.

It described the visit as a "strategic" step toward planning maintenance and sustainment processes, ensuring compatibility of technical infrastructure and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The inspection was conducted as Ankara and London continue their work on the Eurofighter Typhoon procurement project, according to the ministry.



