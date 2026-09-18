Türkiye approves defense industry cooperation deal with Brazil

Türkiye has approved a defense industry cooperation agreement with Brazil, according to a presidential decision published in the country's Official Gazette on Friday.

The agreement, signed on March 25, 2022, was approved together with the related diplomatic notes.

The accord aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries by developing their defense industry capabilities through collaboration in the development, production, procurement, and maintenance of defense goods and services.

It also covers related technical and logistical support activities.

The Turkish parliament approved the agreement on June 23, after which it was submitted to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for final approval.

Brazil previously completed its domestic approval process, publishing the agreement in its official gazette on Sept. 10, 2025.

The agreement is expected to provide a legal framework for deeper cooperation between the two countries' public institutions and defense companies, including possible joint projects, production, technology transfers, and reciprocal procurement.

The presidential decision was signed on Thursday and published in Friday's edition of the Official Gazette.





