Turkish, Iranian interior ministers discuss counterterrorism, cross-border security

Türkiye's Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi met Wednesday with his Iranian counterpart Eskandar Momeni in Ankara to discuss counterterrorism, organized crime, border security, and irregular migration, according to an official statement.

The meeting focused on the dismantling of the terrorist organization PKK/KCK's affiliates under different names and in different regions following the group's dissolution and disarmament as part of the "Terror-Free Türkiye" process, the Turkish Interior Ministry statement said.

The ministers also discussed security risks linked to the terror group PJAK, the fight against "new-generation organized crime groups," and security cooperation between the two countries.

Çiftçi stressed the importance of coordination and solidarity between Türkiye and Iran in combating terrorism and transnational crime.

"Through our determined efforts, the PKK/KCK terrorist organization has been forced to dissolve itself and lay down its arms. At the same time, we are following the process of dismantling all of the PKK's affiliates operating under different names and in different regions," Çiftçi said.

He said the dismantling of the PKK in Syria and Iraq was important for regional peace, adding that the process should also include PJAK, the group's affiliate in Iran.

Çiftçi warned that members opposing the process could move to Iran, where the organization could become more active.

1,592 OPERATIONS AGAINST ORGANIZED CRIME GROUPS



Çiftçi said Türkiye had intensified its efforts against organized crime, including drug trafficking.

"We are determined to fight all criminal organizations to the end in order to fully ensure the peace and security of our citizens.

"In this context, we conducted a total of 1,592 operations against 562 organized crime groups this year alone.

"Of these organizations, 78 are drug traffickers seeking to drag our young people into a quagmire of drugs," he said.

He highlighted the importance of cooperation between Türkiye and Iran in combating drug trafficking and transnational crime, noting that the countries' geographic locations place them along transit routes used by drug trafficking and other transnational criminal networks.

"Again, in 2026 alone, 32,848 people were arrested in 38,915 drug operations, and 36 tons of drugs were seized. Given our geographic locations, our countries lie along transit routes used by drug trafficking and other transnational criminal networks.

"In this context, I would like to state that we are open to effective cooperation with your ministry in combating all forms of transnational crime, particularly drug trafficking and new-generation criminal organizations," Çiftçi said.

EXTRADITION REQUESTS



The ministers also discussed extradition and deportation procedures between Türkiye and Iran.

"As you know, extradition and deportation are important agenda items in our bilateral cooperation. We attach importance to strengthening relations between our Interpol units and ensuring that processes are carried out more effectively," Çiftçi said.

He added that Türkiye was working within the bounds of the law to address Iran's concerns and expedite extradition procedures.

"We carefully follow extradition requests submitted by Iran and promptly return individuals whose legal proceedings have been completed to your country.

"We believe that you are also following our country's requests with due care, and we would like to express our expectation of your valuable contributions toward completing the ongoing processes," he said.

COOPERATION ON IRREGULAR MIGRATION



The ministers discussed joint measures to combat irregular migration, including efforts against human trafficking networks and migrant smugglers.

Çiftçi said Türkiye had built its migration policy around a comprehensive system.

"We have built our policy to combat irregular migration on a comprehensive system that begins in the country of origin and ends in the country of origin, ensuring the safe, dignified, and voluntary return of migrants to their countries.

"We know that you are also taking measures to prevent irregular migrants from crossing your eastern border. I believe that by coordinating and strengthening our border measures, we can combat the irregular migration pressure we face more effectively.

"In particular, we need to strengthen our fight against human trafficking networks and migrant smugglers and increase mutual information sharing. While combating irregular migration, we also support regular migration," Çiftçi said.

MOMENI CALLS FOR DISARMAMENT OF PKK, PJAK



Momeni emphasized the historical ties between Türkiye and Iran and the importance of cooperation in combating terrorism, organized crime, border security threats, and irregular migration.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the Turkish state and the Turkish nation for their support in the war imposed on us. I also extend my thanks to the President of the Republic of Türkiye (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan) and the government of the Republic of Türkiye for condemning these murders," Momeni said.

Congratulating Türkiye on reaching a political solution with the PKK, Momeni said the four countries of Türkiye, Iraq, Iran, and Syria should work together for a lasting resolution.

"I congratulate you on reaching a political solution with the PKK. We support it. Türkiye, Iraq, Iran, and Syria must join hands as four countries for a fundamental solution.

"There can be no peace without laying down arms. The PKK, PJAK, and all their branches must end their existence and lay down their weapons.

"In matters of terrorism, Türkiye's security is Iran's security, and Iran's security is Türkiye's security. Our cooperation must develop," he said.

Momeni also called for increased cooperation on extradition, particularly in drug-related cases, and urged the two countries to expand collaboration through Interpol and in combating smuggling and terrorism.

"We must increase our cooperation in extraditing criminals, particularly those involved in drug-related crimes, before cases reach court. We are open to cooperation.

"We must expand our cooperation through Interpol, in combating smuggling and terrorism, and in extradition procedures.

"Border security is important. We want to cooperate against illegal irregular migration. We are ready to cooperate against human smuggling gangs on the Türkiye-Iran border," he said.