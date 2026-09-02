Istanbul to host global tourism event

The fourth GlobeMeets Networking Event will gather global tourism professionals in Istanbul next week to shape the 2027 tourism vision and forge new business partnerships across the industry.

The major tourism gathering will open its doors at Rixos Tersane Istanbul on Sept. 10 under the motto "Meeting Point Beyond Borders," featuring Azerbaijan as this year's country partner.

The event will host a total of 3,000 participants, including official tourism offices from 11 countries, ambassadors, nearly 20 global airlines and over 1,000 travel agencies from Istanbul and different cities of Türkiye.

Organizers plan more than 11,000 B2B meetings during the two-day event, bringing together nearly 100 international buyer travel agencies, local agencies from over 60 countries, cruise lines and international hotel chains.

Key speakers at the inauguration include Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, Türkiye's Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Nadir Alpaslan, and Istanbul Chamber of Commerce Chairman Şekib Avdagiç.

Firuz Bağlıkaya, chairman of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (Tursab), and Hüseyin Kurt, co-founder of GlobeMeets, will also address attendees.