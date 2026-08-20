TÜRKIYE-SOMALIA TIES ASSESSED ON 15TH ANNIVERSARY OF PRESIDENT ERDOĞANS HISTORIC VISIT

Türkiye-Somalia relations were discussed at an event in Mogadishu marking the 15th anniversary of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's historic visit to Somalia on Aug. 19, 2011, with experts highlighting the evolution of ties from humanitarian assistance to strategic cooperation.

The event featured a panel with Ebuzer Demirci, a researcher at the University of Toronto's Secure Futures Lab, and Tunç Demirtaş, a foreign policy researcher at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA).

Demirci said Erdoğan's 2011 visit came at a time when Somalia had been struggling for years with civil war, famine, terrorism and political instability, describing the trip as a major turning point for the country.

He said the visit was significant not only for humanitarian assistance but also for bringing Somalia back onto the international community's agenda.

Demirci noted that ties between Türkiye and Somalia date back centuries, pointing to contacts established in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean region during the Ottoman era.

Following Somalia's independence in 1960, Türkiye was among the first countries that recognized Somalia, he said, adding that bilateral relations were later affected by changing international circumstances and the crisis of state authority in the 1990s.

NEW ERA IN TÜRKİYE-SOMALIA RELATIONS



Demirci said Erdoğan's 2011 visit marked the beginning of a new era in bilateral relations, recalling that many countries at the time conducted their diplomatic and humanitarian operations concerning Somalia from outside the country.

Erdoğan's arrival in Mogadishu with his family, ministers, lawmakers and a large delegation sent a strong message to the international community, he said.

Türkiye subsequently stepped up its diplomatic, humanitarian and development activities in Somalia, including strengthening its diplomatic presence in Mogadishu, launching Turkish Airlines flights, investing in port and airport infrastructure, and expanding health and education initiatives.

Demirci said cooperation that began largely with humanitarian assistance has since evolved into a much broader partnership, with the two countries now working in areas including hydrocarbons, the blue economy, space, ports and strategic cooperation.

He also pointed to Somalia's recent progress, including the lifting of an arms embargo, its accession to the East African Community, election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and the cancellation of a significant portion of its debt.

'SOMALIA COULD BE ONE OF KEY COUNTRIES OF NEXT DECADE'



Demirtaş said the anniversary carried additional significance as Türkiye and Somalia mark 60 years of diplomatic relations.

He described Erdoğan's Aug. 19, 2011 visit, when he was prime minister, as one of the most important turning points in the process that has helped create a more secure environment in Mogadishu.

Rather than focusing solely on past developments, Türkiye and Somalia should look at how their relationship can be shaped in the coming period amid a rapidly changing international system and growing global uncertainty, he said.

Demirtaş said bilateral relations have gained momentum across a wide range of areas, from security and the economy to education and trade.

Highlighting Somalia's geopolitical position, he said the country is becoming increasingly important not only for the Horn of Africa but also for East Africa, the African continent and the wider global system.

"Somalia could become one of the key countries shaping the region and the global system over the next 10 years," Demirtaş said, pointing to its position along global trade routes and its growing role in the international security architecture.

He added that ongoing transformations in the global system are further increasing Somalia's strategic importance, stressing the need to deepen Türkiye-Somalia relations in different fields while further strengthening their foundations of solidarity.