Turkish justice minister says anti-terror bill excludes ringleaders, killers of security personnel

Turkish Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said on Thursday that the proposed Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration contains no provisions concerning those who gave orders for terrorist acts or those responsible for the deaths of Turkish security personnel.

"The proposal submitted to parliament contains no provision regarding those who gave orders for terrorism or those who martyred our security forces. No special status is granted to any individual, and the regulation will not be extended to other structures," Gürlek said in a video message shared on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He said Türkiye was building the "Century of Türkiye" under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and moving decisively toward a more prosperous, just and peaceful future.

"We are witnessing a historic stage together through our Terror-Free Türkiye vision on the path toward making the Century of Türkiye the century of justice," he said, describing the initiative as a national state policy based on public peace, state security and the country's common future.

Gürlek said the operational space of terrorist threats had been significantly reduced through "the wisdom of the nation, the determination of the state and the sacrifices of the security forces," making it a shared responsibility to take legal, social and institutional steps to ensure lasting peace and security.

He recalled that the 12-article draft law, to which the Justice Ministry contributed during its preparation, was submitted to parliament on Wednesday with the support of 360 lawmakers.

"The proposal aims to strengthen social solidarity, reinforce the sense of shared belonging and eliminate the grounds on which terrorism could once again be exploited," he said.

Gürlek said the draft includes provisions concerning certain investigation, prosecution and execution procedures.

"The fundamental principle is clear. For the provisions of the proposal to be implemented, the terrorist organization must completely cease to exist," he said, adding: "All weapons and ammunition under its control must be destroyed completely and irreversibly."

He noted that this would be clearly and definitively determined by security institutions, confirmed by the National Security Council (MGK), and published in the Official Gazette.

According to Gürlek, a board chaired by the vice president will be established, while parliament will form a monitoring commission to oversee the process and make recommendations when necessary.

Reiterating that the Republic of Türkiye has the determination and capability to combat all forms of terrorism, Gürlek said all procedures would be carried out in line with the Constitution and the principles of the rule of law while taking into account the sensitivities of the Turkish people.

"The sensitivities of our martyrs' families and our heroic veterans will be the fundamental measure of the process. No action that would harm their honor or the sacred memory of our martyrs will be allowed," he said.

He added that the process would be transparent, subject to oversight and bound by the legal conditions set out in the law.

TERROR-FREE TÜRKİYE A COMMON GOAL



Gürlek said a Terror-Free Türkiye is the common goal of the country's 86 million citizens and would mean a stronger economy, stronger democracy, a stronger investment environment and stronger development, as well as greater social solidarity and lasting brotherhood.

He also said the vision extends beyond domestic security, describing it as one that also envisages "a Syria free of terrorism, a more stable Iraq, a more peaceful Middle East and stronger regional cooperation."

"The end of terrorism will narrow the space for foreign intervention and enhance the security of trade corridors, energy projects and transportation routes," Gürlek said.

He said reforms, investments and democratization steps implemented under Erdoğan's leadership would be crowned with lasting peace, while Türkiye would continue to uphold the principles of the rule of law.

Calling the proposal an important step toward strengthening the legal basis of the Terror-Free Türkiye initiative, Gürlek thanked Erdoğan, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli, all political parties that contributed to the proposal, stakeholders and everyone involved in its preparation.