Jordan backs Türkiye-Qatar-Egypt statement condemning Israeli violations in Gaza

Jordan on Tuesday expressed support for a joint statement issued by mediators Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt condemning Israel's violations in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, Jordan's Foreign Ministry condemned attacks on health facilities and the killing of civilians, including women and children.

Ministry spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali said the violations constituted a clear breach of international law and international humanitarian law.

He stressed the need to halt Israeli attacks and violations, ensure the unhindered delivery of adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and guarantee the full protection of civilians, medical facilities and humanitarian workers.

Al-Majali also urged the international community to play a more effective role in compelling Israel to fulfill its obligations under international law, ensure the implementation of all provisions of US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan and prevent efforts aimed at undermining stability.

Earlier, Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt, acting as mediators, strongly condemned Israel's ongoing violations in the Gaza Strip, particularly those targeting health facilities and medical infrastructure that caused civilian casualties, including women and children.

The three mediators said that despite Hamas and other Palestinian groups announcing their acceptance of the roadmap, including its provision on limiting weapons, Israel's continued violations breached the agreement and endangered the implementation of its second phase.

They called on Israel to fully comply with its obligations under international law and its commitments under the ceasefire agreement.

The mediators also warned that the violations threatened the de-escalation process and further aggravated the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip.





