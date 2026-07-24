Spain declares national emergency over wildfires in Madrid region

Spain's Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska declared a national emergency Friday in the Community of Madrid and Avila province due to the worsening situation caused by several forest fires.

The declaration covers wildfires burning in the municipalities of Villa del Prado and San Martin de Valdeiglesias in Madrid, as well as Burgohondo in Avila, part of the Castilla and Leon region, according to broadcaster RTVE.

The decision was taken amid the simultaneous spread of multiple fires, adverse weather conditions and the need to deploy extensive resources from various public administrations, according to the Interior Ministry.

Authorities also considered the need for preventive evacuations, the threat posed to residential areas and the possibility of the fires extending beyond regional boundaries.

The Military Emergency Unit (UME) has been assigned operational command of firefighting and emergency response efforts.

According to the Madrid regional government, the situation remains "critical," with three major fires still active and not yet under control.

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated from the municipalities of Villa del Prado, San Martin de Valdeiglesias, Pelayos de la Presa and Aldea del Fresno.

Regional authorities said the fires have "the potential to continue advancing without the capacity for extinction" due to current conditions.

Spain has been facing a challenging wildfire season with high temperatures, dry conditions and strong winds complicating firefighting operations across several regions.





