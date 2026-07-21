US CONDEMNS CHINAS ACTIONS AGAINST PHILIPPINE NAVY AT SECOND THOMAS SHOAL

US condemns China's actions against Philippine navy at Second Thomas Shoal

The US condemns China's "dangerous and aggressive actions" against Philippine navy personnel at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, the State Deparment said.

Spokesman Tommy Pigott also called on China to "immediately cease its destabilizing conduct."

"China's troubling pattern of provocation against lawful Philippine maritime operations undermines regional peace and stability and directly contradicts China's repeated commitments to resolve disputes peacefully," Pigott said in a statement.

The Philippines on Monday accused the China Coast Guard of assaulting a Filipino serviceman in an incident near the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, known as Ren'ai Jiao in Beijing and Ayungin Shoal in Manila, in the South China Sea.

Beijing, however, rejected the allegations, saying its personnel acted with "maximum restraint" after being provoked by Philippine forces.

The US reiterated its support for the Philippines, and praised Philippine navy personnel for "professionalism and restraint," Pigott said.

"We reaffirm the July 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling, which found that China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea have no basis in international law. That decision is final and legally binding on both China and the Philippines," the statement said.





