Turkish vice president, top brass arrive in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus for 52nd anniversary of Peace Operation

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz arrived in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Monday for ceremonies marking the 52nd anniversary of the Turkish Peace Operation, as Türkiye's top military brass inspected units on the island.

Yılmaz was welcomed at Ercan Airport by TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, Türkiye's Ambassador to Lefkosa Ali Murat Başçeri, and other officials.

As part of the program, Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, accompanied by Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Land Forces Commander Gen. Metin Tokel, and Deputy National Defense Minister Salih Ayhan, visited Türkiye's 28th Mechanized Infantry Division Command, part of the Turkish forces stationed in the TRNC.

According to a statement by Türkiye's National Defense Ministry on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, during the visit the delegation did inspections and reviews of military units.