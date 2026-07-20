Turkish president commemorates 52nd anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday commemorated the 52nd anniversary of the Cyprus Peace Operation, honoring the "heroic martyrs" with mercy and expressing gratitude to veterans.

He also congratulated the Turkish Cypriot people on the July 20 Peace and Freedom Day and conveyed his greetings to "Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters" in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"As the motherland and guarantor country, we will never leave the Turkish Cypriot people alone in their just struggle," Erdogan said.

As commemorations continued across the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Turkish naval vessels were opened to public visits at the Kyrenia Tourism Harbor to mark the 52nd anniversary of the July 20, 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation, the TRNC Security Forces Command said on Monday.

The vessels include the TCG I. Inonu submarine, TCG Zipkin fast attack craft, and TCG Gokova frigate, with visitors able to tour the ships during designated hours throughout the day.





