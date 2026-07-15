TURKISH VICE PRESIDENT MARKS ANNIVERSARY OF 2016 FAILED COUP ATTEMPT, HAILS NATIONS RESISTANCE

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz commemorated the 10th anniversary of the defeated July 15, 2016 coup attempt, praising the nation's resistance and reaffirming the country's commitment to building a future free of terrorism.

In a message shared Tuesday on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal to mark Democracy and National Unity Day, Yilmaz described the events of July 15 as a historic turning point whose legacy has shaped the strength of the state, national unity and the country over the past decade.

"Our esteemed nation, which filled the squares at the call of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, defended its homeland, flag and democracy at the cost of their lives, displaying one of the most glorious acts of resistance in our history," he said.

Yilmaz said Türkiye has emerged as a stronger and more resilient state with a democracy freed from tutelary influences, adding the country continues to move confidently toward its Century of Türkiye goals.

"Our country continues its determination to build a future free from all forms of terrorism," he said.

Marking the 10th anniversary of Democracy and National Unity Day, Yilmaz commemorated those who lost their lives during the failed coup attempt and expressed gratitude to the veterans.

"On the 10th anniversary of Democracy and National Unity Day, I commemorate our martyrs with mercy and gratitude and extend my appreciation to our heroic veterans," he added.





